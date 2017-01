Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Skat Trak 155 Mag Pump #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2010 Location lake orion Posts 283 Skat Trak 155 Mag Pump Selling my Skat Trak 155mm 14-Vane Setback Mag Pump complete with:



Skat 155mm matching SS custom wear ring

Setback SJ Driveshaft with OEM Splines

Tapped for 4 water fittings (was running with XS 900RR Motor)

XS Stubby Pump Cone

4 Long Pump Bolts for attaching Reduction Nozzle

Asking $2100 OBO Shipped to Lower 48 USA



Thanks for looking!



Bobby



