Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 Kawasaki 300 SX FS #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 213 1990 Kawasaki 300 SX FS image.jpgimage.jpg

1990 300 SX , very good shape, clean inside and out , upgrades= hydro turf mats , oil injection removed ,tank and filler gauge still in hull , the rest is all stock , runs perfect , no issues , currently registered , title in hand , nice little 300 , 1250$ In Southern California Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 01:03 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules