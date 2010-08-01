pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 12:53 AM #1
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Frequent Poster Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    213

    1990 Kawasaki 300 SX FS

    image.jpgimage.jpg
    1990 300 SX , very good shape, clean inside and out , upgrades= hydro turf mats , oil injection removed ,tank and filler gauge still in hull , the rest is all stock , runs perfect , no issues , currently registered , title in hand , nice little 300 , 1250$ In Southern California
    Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 01:03 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 