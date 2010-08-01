Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SJ 701 engine rotation #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2006 Location Everett, Wash. Posts 260 SJ 701 engine rotation Standing in the tray looking forward, what direction does the engine rotate? Towards my right or my left? #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,313 Re: SJ 701 engine rotation standing in the tray looking forward the engine rotates counterclockwise (left)



looking at the engine from the front of the ski the engine rotates clockwise (right)

