  Today, 12:01 AM
    Treaddirt
    Treaddirt is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    Everett, Wash.
    Posts
    260

    SJ 701 engine rotation

    Standing in the tray looking forward, what direction does the engine rotate? Towards my right or my left?
  Today, 12:26 AM
    cman
    cman is online now
    Top Dog cman's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    1,313

    Re: SJ 701 engine rotation

    standing in the tray looking forward the engine rotates counterclockwise (left)

    looking at the engine from the front of the ski the engine rotates clockwise (right)
