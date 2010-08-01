|
SJ 701 engine rotation
Standing in the tray looking forward, what direction does the engine rotate? Towards my right or my left?
standing in the tray looking forward the engine rotates counterclockwise (left)
looking at the engine from the front of the ski the engine rotates clockwise (right)
