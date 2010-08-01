pxctoday

    Clearing out my x4's - 2 96xp's, 1 97spx - all super clean, loaded with aftermarket

    so i think my riding days are over so i have to do the unthinkable I have 3 x4's i'll be getting rid of, I will try to describe them as best as possible. hate to see it all go but its for my own good, figured i would try here before locally this spring. all have fuel lines replaced. Located near 53185 Wisconsin. i have double trailer and 2 single trailers if needed. also have a double lift too. thinking $7000 OBO for everything.

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    first, some extras that i also have to include:
    spare 96xp mpem with key
    wc trim tabs
    carbon fiber hood with paint chips
    rossier pipe
    ocean pro vortex fa's
    plus tons more odds and ends


    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


    SKI #1 - 96XP - this ski has been my baby for the last few years, had an accident so you can see some scuffs in pic 1 on front and across word seadoo. been working great ever since i got it, but this summer was working fine in early summer, didn't ride it for 3 weeks, came back to it and front cylinder had oil in it. pulled plug, turned it over to drain oil and started right up, but happened again in 2 week stretch so has leaky internal crank seal, needs new/rebuilt crank. top end has 165# in each hole. pulls like hell, jumps straight out of the water aftermarket as follows:
    jettrim covered oem hump seat jettrim splash guard jetworks flow control in stinger
    umi steering single gauge hood w/ multigauge msd enhancer
    slippery bars tinytach skat trak swirl 17/22
    odi rogue grips rossier pipe r&d 85/88 nozzles
    pj's finger throttle pro k intake hydroturf
    billet start stop trim microtouch ecwi oddyssey sponsons
    jet dynamics #6 grate
    0312161532a.jpg0423162114.jpg


    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


    SKI #2 - 97SPX - been my girlfriends ski, super clean inside and out. 135-140# in each cylinder. super reliable, only problem i ever had was failed starter and i replaced it with oem, and leaky bung holes in factory exhaust pipe. i removed all 4 bungs and welded plugs in so its good. pretty much stock under the seat, mostly cosmetic upgrades
    single gauge hood w/ multigauge
    protaper bars
    finger throttle
    hydroturf
    poppy cover
    0424161126.jpg0424161126a.jpg


    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


    SKI #3 - 96XP - picked this ski up last year and did complete overhaul, made it match my other modded ski pretty much completely. former race ski, it came with lots of the mods, i did mostly cosmetic and some aftermarket. not sure which head but looks factory and blows 180+ in each cylinder. list of aftermarket stuff:
    jettrim 2" rise seat single gauge hood w/ multigauge skat trak swirl
    umi steering tinytach hydroturf
    slippery bars rossier pipe oddyssey sponsons
    odi rogue grips pro k intake jet dynamics grate
    pj's finger throttle jetworks flow control in stinger red top drop trim with blowsion lever
    billet start stop timing advance extra key
    0514162225a.jpg0514162225b.jpg0514162226.jpg0514162226a.jpg0514162227.jpg
    Last edited by rj2; Yesterday at 11:07 PM.
