* Coffman Climax 1/2 Pipe - Top mount holes are stripped - $150
* Coffman Waterbox - $100
* Westcoast Tank - with or without pick-up's, good shape - $100 no pick-up's / $180 with pick-up's (not pictured).
* 550 Engine - Dirty but starts and runs. Unknown compression. Clean internals, dual ring pistons. Looks to have some intake clean up. Comes with stator & flywheel, bread box exhaust, bedplate and starter. No Shipping. Local pick-up only - $300
* 44SBN Carb - Good shape, clean internals. Unknown jetting. Comes with Tau Ceti air filter and adapter, it is falling apart though. See pics. - $100
* JRE Intake Manifold Spacer - New - $30
* Stator Charge Coil - New - $30
* Lanyard Style Faceplate - $25
* Near New Throttle Cable (Not Pictured) - $25
*Intake manifold & Quick steer arm are sold*
All prices are PLUS SHIPPING and OBO. Will make deals with multiple items. No international shipping. Cash/Local Pick-up or PayPal.
All parts located in San Leandro, CA (SF Bay Area).
