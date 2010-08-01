Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 Stator Question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location MB, Canada Age 24 Posts 127 750 Stator Question Hi all,



I currently am running the 650 electrics on my 550/750 conversion. I'm only running the 650 electrics because my 750 stator croaked and the parts were available. For this upcoming season I would like to switch back to 750 electrics and i know my coil is shot (needs new plug wires) and my stator is weak. Ohms out in spec but once warm it fails - very frustrating when you dont know what is going on haha.



So i want to switch back to 750 electrics in hope of acquiring an advent ignition this summer. But I'm looking for some opinions on what to do. Obviously the coil will be going to JSS to get reworked. Now I have a couple different options for the stator, the cheapest would be buy a cheap Chinese stator for $150. The next would be to buy a used stator for around the same cost, but the best and most expensive option is to get the stator re-worked at JSS also.



Has anyone used the new, cheap stators and had good success? I'm worried about purchasing a used stator because the OEM ones are all ticking time bombs.



I'd love to hear some other options!





