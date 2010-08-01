Thread: SXR800's value

|
SXR800's value
Can anyone help me understand why it is that almost every SXR found for sale on craigslist, eBay, PWCtraderonline, etc... is listed for within a cpl hundred dollars of what the owner paid for the ski new, sometimes thats was 10 years ago. This makes no sence to me. I was under the assumption that round nose Superjet owners were the worst about this, since a showroom stock 1996 first-gen round nose is not possibly worth 5500, but lots of people ask it. However once I started looking for a SXR I quickly discovered there are actually people more retarded than superjet owners when It comes to assigning a value to a for sale item. So if anyone has any thoughts, opinions, or inside info on this, please share it caus Im genuinely and sincerely curious as to why this is.
Thanks.
-Vocal
And no offence to superjet and or SXR owners intended, but if you are one Im pretty sure you are aware of this, so please dont take my question as an attack or anything.
I dream skis
Re: SXR800's value
No more 2T SXRS and new SJs are 7-8k+ so its supply and demand
