pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 06:28 PM #1
    1100offshore
    1100offshore is online now
    PWCToday Guru 1100offshore's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    jacksonville/ tampa
    Age
    31
    Posts
    312

    Wanted: 750sx chin pad

    I just need the plastic and foam but will take a complete one.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:06 PM #2
    Kempski
    Kempski is online now
    Frequent Poster Kempski's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Cornelius, NC
    Age
    30
    Posts
    233

    Re: Wanted: 750sx chin pad

    I've got one. Sent PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:33 PM #3
    redlines
    redlines is online now
    I dream skis redlines's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2006
    Location
    CA
    Posts
    547

    Re: Wanted: 750sx chin pad

    Quote Originally Posted by 1100offshore View Post
    I just need the plastic and foam but will take a complete one.
    I have a like new one $60 shipped
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:34 PM #4
    1100offshore
    1100offshore is online now
    PWCToday Guru 1100offshore's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    jacksonville/ tampa
    Age
    31
    Posts
    312

    Re: Wanted: 750sx chin pad

    Quote Originally Posted by redlines View Post
    I have a like new one $60 shipped
    What color is it?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 