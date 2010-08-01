|
Wanted: 750sx chin pad
I just need the plastic and foam but will take a complete one.
Re: Wanted: 750sx chin pad
Re: Wanted: 750sx chin pad
I have a like new one $60 shipped
Re: Wanted: 750sx chin pad
What color is it?
