Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Wanted: 750sx chin pad #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2004 Location jacksonville/ tampa Age 31 Posts 312 Wanted: 750sx chin pad I just need the plastic and foam but will take a complete one. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2013 Location Cornelius, NC Age 30 Posts 233 Re: Wanted: 750sx chin pad I've got one. Sent PM. #3 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2006 Location CA Posts 547 Re: Wanted: 750sx chin pad Originally Posted by 1100offshore Originally Posted by I just need the plastic and foam but will take a complete one. #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2004 Location jacksonville/ tampa Age 31 Posts 312 Re: Wanted: 750sx chin pad Originally Posted by redlines Originally Posted by I have a like new one $60 shipped Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules