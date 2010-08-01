Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: cam_lg unfortunate experience #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2013 Location Northbay, CA Posts 233 cam_lg unfortunate experience Sent payment for head, he provided the wrong paypal address, had to file claim to get that payment returned to me, sent to correct paypal address, told me it shipped a few days later, weeks go by without receiving item, messaged and he informed me he lost tracking info, and then further messages were not responded to. After almost 10 weeks after original payment was sent I had to file through paypal to get money back. Haven't read any other bad experiences with him but he really dropped the ball on this transaction and it was frustrating. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) robsaus Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules