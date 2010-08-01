|
|
-
cam_lg unfortunate experience
Sent payment for head, he provided the wrong paypal address, had to file claim to get that payment returned to me, sent to correct paypal address, told me it shipped a few days later, weeks go by without receiving item, messaged and he informed me he lost tracking info, and then further messages were not responded to. After almost 10 weeks after original payment was sent I had to file through paypal to get money back. Haven't read any other bad experiences with him but he really dropped the ball on this transaction and it was frustrating.
