  1. Today, 01:18 PM #1
    wolfee240
    2001 Kawasaki Ultra 150 Starting problems

    My ultra 150 will sometimes engage the starter and sometimes it will not when you press the start button. I replaced the starter relay. That did not fix it. When the ski does start I have 12V coming off of the start relay wire that goes to the starter. When it does not start i do not have 12V going to the starter from the starter relay. I checked the start switch and when it is pressed i have 12V leaving the switch. When the button is pressed i can also hear the igniter box click every time you press the button. Would the igniter box be going bad?
  2. Today, 02:20 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: 2001 Kawasaki Ultra 150 Starting problems

    Sounds like a cheap aftermarket solenoid.....
