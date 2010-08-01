Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2001 Kawasaki Ultra 150 Starting problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location iowa Posts 3 2001 Kawasaki Ultra 150 Starting problems My ultra 150 will sometimes engage the starter and sometimes it will not when you press the start button. I replaced the starter relay. That did not fix it. When the ski does start I have 12V coming off of the start relay wire that goes to the starter. When it does not start i do not have 12V going to the starter from the starter relay. I checked the start switch and when it is pressed i have 12V leaving the switch. When the button is pressed i can also hear the igniter box click every time you press the button. Would the igniter box be going bad? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,244 Re: 2001 Kawasaki Ultra 150 Starting problems Sounds like a cheap aftermarket solenoid..... Some people say "I have a short temper"



