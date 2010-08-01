My ultra 150 will sometimes engage the starter and sometimes it will not when you press the start button. I replaced the starter relay. That did not fix it. When the ski does start I have 12V coming off of the start relay wire that goes to the starter. When it does not start i do not have 12V going to the starter from the starter relay. I checked the start switch and when it is pressed i have 12V leaving the switch. When the button is pressed i can also hear the igniter box click every time you press the button. Would the igniter box be going bad?