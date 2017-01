Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Retro Jetpilot gear #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2004 Location Caledonia Ontario, Canada Age 32 Posts 2,211 Retro Jetpilot gear 4 sweatshirts. Size XL. (90's XL fit like a large). Black sweatshirts are well enjoyed and may have some small holes. Two ash sweatshirts are in almost new condition.













Grey shirts, $50ea shipped



Black shirts $30ea shipped





F20 Tigershark wetsuit. Size XL, again, fits like a large. $150 shipped.









Make an offer on the whole lot.

