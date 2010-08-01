pxctoday

  1. Today, 01:21 AM #1
    corwin06
    Wtb 96+ superjet or fx-1 water box

    Looking to buy a waterbox for my fx-1, hopefully someone has a rn waterbox laying around
    Js 550- west coast pipe, k&n intake, bigger carb, quick steer
  2. Today, 01:47 AM #2
    futom
    Re: Wtb 96+ superjet or fx-1 water box

    1485063982463-1833509493.jpg
    I have one. From my 2011 SJ. 140 to your door.
  3. Today, 02:05 AM #3
    corwin06
    Re: Wtb 96+ superjet or fx-1 water box

    Cool, pm'ing you
