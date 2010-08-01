Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Wtb 96+ superjet or fx-1 water box #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location minnesota Age 24 Posts 65 Wtb 96+ superjet or fx-1 water box Looking to buy a waterbox for my fx-1, hopefully someone has a rn waterbox laying around

I have one. From my 2011 SJ. 140 to your door.

Cool, pm'ing you

