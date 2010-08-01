|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Wtb 96+ superjet or fx-1 water box
Looking to buy a waterbox for my fx-1, hopefully someone has a rn waterbox laying around
Js 550- west coast pipe, k&n intake, bigger carb, quick steer
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: Wtb 96+ superjet or fx-1 water box
1485063982463-1833509493.jpg
I have one. From my 2011 SJ. 140 to your door.
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Wtb 96+ superjet or fx-1 water box
Js 550- west coast pipe, k&n intake, bigger carb, quick steer
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules