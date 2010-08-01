|
Top Dog
Kawasaki 1100 Engine
Parting out my 1100 Kawi out of my Blaster only two tanks of fuel run through it since a total rebuild. I'm a freestyle guy, don't like the extra weight, so going to a big bore 2 cyl. This engine is strong 150 psi in each cyl and like new see pics, fresh water engine from the Midwest, lots of aftermarketparts. Please pm
1. Long block w/Ada girdled head 30cc domes,starter,stator, flywheel,coupler and your choice
of radudes blaster or sxr alum bed plate: $1,500.00 shipped.
2. Intake with 44 mikuni carbs w/ arestor cups, r Haas speedplate, 900 intake ported to match
speedplate, linkage and cable wheel: $450.00 shipped
3. E Box with advent ignition new coils and msd boots and radudes blaster mounts: $650.00
shipped.
4. Exhaust system, manifold, elbow and chamber with all bolts. Dried out with spray bar:
$375.00 shipped.
5. Stock Kehin carbs with intake: $225.00 ship. Ada head 28 domes new: $250.00
Top Dog
