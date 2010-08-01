Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 1100 Engine #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2010 Location Illinios Age 59 Posts 1,462 Kawasaki 1100 Engine Parting out my 1100 Kawi out of my Blaster only two tanks of fuel run through it since a total rebuild. I 'm a freestyle guy, don't like the extra weight, so going to a big bore 2 cyl. This engine is strong 150 psi in each cyl and like new see pics, fresh water engine from the Midwest, lots of aftermarket parts. Please pm

1. Long block w/Ada girdled head 30cc domes,starter,stator, flywheel,coupler and your choice

of radudes blaster or sxr alum bed plate: $1,500.00 shipped.

2. Intake with 44 mikuni carbs w/ arestor cups, r Haas speedplate, 900 intake ported to match

speedplate, linkage and cable wheel: $450.00 shipped

3. E Box with advent ignition new coils and msd boots and radudes blaster mounts: $650.00

shipped.

4. Exhaust system, manifold, elbow and chamber with all bolts. Dried out with spray bar:

$375.00 shipped.

5. Stock Kehin carbs with intake: $225.00 ship. Ada head 28 domes new: $250.00

More pics,

