Parting complete 650sx
Hull wasn't salvageable after a trailer mishap.
Ran great, all stock. 28mm carb with remote pump.
I have an extra 650 hull I bought with the intent of swapping everything over, but I just don't have time.
Everything is available, including the extra hull to make it a complete ski again...
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Parting complete 650sx
I may snag the ebox. Pic?
Originally Posted by bumperlt
