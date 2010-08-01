pxctoday

  Today, 09:16 PM
    bumperlt
    bumperlt is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Lake Stevens
    Age
    33
    Posts
    102

    Parting complete 650sx

    Hull wasn't salvageable after a trailer mishap.

    Ran great, all stock. 28mm carb with remote pump.

    I have an extra 650 hull I bought with the intent of swapping everything over, but I just don't have time.

    Everything is available, including the extra hull to make it a complete ski again...
    1990 550sx w/ reed motor (SOLD) (BUILD THREAD HERE---->> http://www.pwctoday.com/f21/finally-...en-318477.html)
    (2) 1990 650sx's now..
  Today, 09:41 PM
    jdpilot
    jdpilot is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home jdpilot's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2006
    Location
    Barnstead, NH
    Age
    39
    Posts
    5,828

    Re: Parting complete 650sx

    Hull wasn't salvageable after a trailer mishap.

    Ran great, all stock. 28mm carb with remote pump.

    I have an extra 650 hull I bought with the intent of swapping everything over, but I just don't have time.

    Everything is available, including the extra hull to make it a complete ski again...
    I may snag the ebox. Pic?

