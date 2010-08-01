|
|
Weird compression numbers 86 js550
Rebuilt entire motor:
new crank
new seals
bored cylinders +.5
new pistons/rings
had head machined
new high output sbd starter
new odyssey battery
dropped the copper head gasket arrghghhghg!!!
I had a paper one lying around so installed that
used torque wrench on everything according to book
snap on compression gauge
i'm getting 115psi in both cylinders
battery is hooked up to tender
put some oil in cylinders
no spark plugs installed
wide open throttle...
I don't get it -- any ideas???
i've seen wayyyyy higher psi than this after a complete rebuild
Re: Weird compression numbers 86 js550
Is the motor broken in yet?
.......
Re: Weird compression numbers 86 js550
I started it up, but just idled it for about a minute. started fine, idled fine.
That's about it. Only thing i could think of would be the paper head gasket.
