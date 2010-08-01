Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Weird compression numbers 86 js550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 27 Posts 20 Weird compression numbers 86 js550 Rebuilt entire motor:



new crank

new seals

bored cylinders +.5

new pistons/rings

had head machined

new high output sbd starter

new odyssey battery



dropped the copper head gasket arrghghhghg!!!



I had a paper one lying around so installed that



used torque wrench on everything according to book



snap on compression gauge



i'm getting 115psi in both cylinders



battery is hooked up to tender

put some oil in cylinders

no spark plugs installed

wide open throttle...



I don't get it -- any ideas???



Is the motor broken in yet?

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 27 Posts 20 Re: Weird compression numbers 86 js550 I started it up, but just idled it for about a minute. started fine, idled fine.



