  Today, 06:09 PM #1
    Chief775
    Weird compression numbers 86 js550

    Rebuilt entire motor:

    new crank
    new seals
    bored cylinders +.5
    new pistons/rings
    had head machined
    new high output sbd starter
    new odyssey battery

    dropped the copper head gasket arrghghhghg!!!

    I had a paper one lying around so installed that

    used torque wrench on everything according to book

    snap on compression gauge

    i'm getting 115psi in both cylinders

    battery is hooked up to tender
    put some oil in cylinders
    no spark plugs installed
    wide open throttle...

    I don't get it -- any ideas???

    i've seen wayyyyy higher psi than this after a complete rebuild
  Today, 07:26 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Re: Weird compression numbers 86 js550

    Is the motor broken in yet?
  Today, 07:53 PM #3
    Chief775
    Re: Weird compression numbers 86 js550

    I started it up, but just idled it for about a minute. started fine, idled fine.

    That's about it. Only thing i could think of would be the paper head gasket.
