Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Kawasaki weak fire #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Tx Posts 2 Kawasaki weak fire Just picked up a set of 750,s,one for parts and one was supposed to run,has what seems weak fire and I tried pouring fuel directly into carb just to see if it would crank but nothing,gonna check compression next,any idea what it should be? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,689 Re: Kawasaki weak fire I'll put money on the problem being the stator, if you have two, you could swap them out. The task is pretty easy and can be done with a 10mm wrench.



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Tx Posts 2 Re: Kawasaki weak fire Ok I'll bite,how do I do that #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,689 Re: Kawasaki weak fire The stator is mounted in the front cover of the engine, it can be replaced without having to pull the motor but it is tight in there. The grey motor 750SS skies had issues with the stator and exhibited your symptoms when they were failing. Since you have two ski's I'd suggest pulling the motor from one of them then removing the front cover and seeing what it will take.



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,259 Re: Kawasaki weak fire Compression is normally around 140-150 PSI. It should start with it even as low as 100 PSI. Any lower than that can be difficult to start. But I have seen some at 90 PSI run fairly well and the owner is content with the performance.



1984 JS440

1989 650sx

1991 X2

1992 750sx

1995 900zxi (qty 2)

1995 X2



Originally Posted by cujo Originally Posted by God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws.... Riding mostly Lake Austin1984 JS4401989 650sx1991 X21992 750sx1995 900zxi (qty 2)1995 X2If you ever run across my evil twin brother -- he's not my evil twin. I am the evil twin! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules