Kawasaki weak fire
Just picked up a set of 750,s,one for parts and one was supposed to run,has what seems weak fire and I tried pouring fuel directly into carb just to see if it would crank but nothing,gonna check compression next,any idea what it should be?
Re: Kawasaki weak fire
I'll put money on the problem being the stator, if you have two, you could swap them out. The task is pretty easy and can be done with a 10mm wrench.
Re: Kawasaki weak fire
Ok I'll bite,how do I do that
Re: Kawasaki weak fire
The stator is mounted in the front cover of the engine, it can be replaced without having to pull the motor but it is tight in there. The grey motor 750SS skies had issues with the stator and exhibited your symptoms when they were failing. Since you have two ski's I'd suggest pulling the motor from one of them then removing the front cover and seeing what it will take.
Re: Kawasaki weak fire
Compression is normally around 140-150 PSI. It should start with it even as low as 100 PSI. Any lower than that can be difficult to start. But I have seen some at 90 PSI run fairly well and the owner is content with the performance.
