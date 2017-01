Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gonna be in havasu spring break #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Lake Elsinore California Age 23 Posts 37 Gonna be in havasu spring break From lake Elsinore California. Gonna be out there for a weekend with a tige wake boat a 750/650sx another 650sx and an old 440 race ski. I'm somewhat new to the sport and looking for an awesome group/groups to have a sweet time with!!! Does anyone have any plans or heard any event or anything pretty cool?? I just wanna make jetskiing great again with like minded folk.





