Compression question. Copper hg guestimate of psi increase on shaved head

Kawi 650. Was pushing 145 stock. I sent head to group k and asked for a 185psi mill. After install with stock HG I'm at 165psi. Runs great, but I want the same snap I have on my other high comp boats that are 185 plus psi. So instead of sending the head back again, I have a jetsport copper HG. If I install that, how much psi you think I will net ?



I'd be annealing the HG and installing with 1211....

Are you using the stock metal gasket?

Re: Compression question. Copper hg guestimate of psi increase on shaved head

With 1211 on the copper gasket you run the risk of squeeze out and plugging cooling holes in the gasket. I would suggest a spray on like copper-kote instead.

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

Re: Compression question. Copper hg guestimate of psi increase on shaved head

The stock metal gasket is like 10 thou. The thick fiber is like 40 thou. I would think the copper would be somewhere in between? I would think you may have slightly less comp with the copper? Not positive on these numbers, but maybe someone will have better specs? I am assuming in NH you are close to sea level? What is your squish number currently? If your squish is correct or close you may just want to rebuild/re-ring the top end. Then see what you have after break in. Comp numbers can be calculated or found using a gauge. They will almost always differ depending on various factors. You may need to have the head cut some more or deck the cylinder.

If you can afford it and do not mind rebuilding a crank more often I would shoot for the 200 mark. We had some WF SJ's back in the day that ran 220+, but got a new crank after every weekend. Ran killer everywhere, but sure took a toll on the bottom end parts. This was around 20+ years ago. I know a lot has changed since then.

^ the 220psi, 3 moto motors! So fun but very expensive

