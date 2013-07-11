Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location The Pond Posts 119 Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!! Can you guys post up what you consider super rare, unique, or cool mods for the X2? I know there was some cool one off stuff back in the hay day. It would be cool to have a thread with some rad pics of this stuff. Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2006 Location Barnstead, NH Age 39 Posts 5,825 Re: Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!! I'll start. These rare gems are all in my stash.





Maier bumper. Only seen 3 including mine.





Pj's x2 bars with pad.





Mariner hood vents. Not the 3d printed remakes. Original:





Drop nozzle kit;





Original jettrim gooseneck cover, maybe stitched by super g himself ?





Bull dog stainless front bumper;



Prospect Mountain Powersports

Altitude; 653

Limited 87 650SX- 43.6

Limited 93 X2- 45.1

Limited 87 hull/86 internals X2- 43.7

Stock 92 WR3- 37.0

Stock 93 WR3 w/Shuttlecraft JetSport- Party Barge

2009 superjet- stock 1 owner

1985 js550- stock 1 owner time capsule

1985 js440 super stock- Expert Womens Class

1988 WetJet 432- Immaculate 1 owner time capsule

1992 js440- stock 1 owner time capsule #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location The Pond Posts 119 Re: Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!! Damn. super nice stuff right there!! That is what I am talking about. Keep em coming. I had an X2 with one of those stem covers, but it was faded and dry. Super cool stuff! #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location The Pond Posts 119 Re: Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!! I would be into a few of those stainless bulldog braces!!!! #5 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,388 Re: Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!! Johnny O's 650 Super Charger!







Last edited by JonnyX2; Yesterday at 11:13 PM . .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #6 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location Hollywood, FL Posts 204 Re: Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!! Originally Posted by JonnyX2 Originally Posted by



Johnny O's 650 Super Charger!





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #7 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location The Pond Posts 119 Re: Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!! JX2 I know you wouldn't let us down! What pipe is that? TOOOOOOO COOOOOOOOOOLLLL~ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules