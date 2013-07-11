|
Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!!
Can you guys post up what you consider super rare, unique, or cool mods for the X2? I know there was some cool one off stuff back in the hay day. It would be cool to have a thread with some rad pics of this stuff. Thanks
Re: Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!!
Damn. super nice stuff right there!! That is what I am talking about. Keep em coming. I had an X2 with one of those stem covers, but it was faded and dry. Super cool stuff!
Re: Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!!
I would be into a few of those stainless bulldog braces!!!!
Re: Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!!
Johnny O's 650 Super Charger!
Last edited by JonnyX2; Yesterday at 11:13 PM.
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Re: Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!!
Sh*t lol you broke the thread
Originally Posted by JonnyX2
Johnny O's 650 Super Charger!
Re: Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!!
JX2 I know you wouldn't let us down! What pipe is that? TOOOOOOO COOOOOOOOOOLLLL~
