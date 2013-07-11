pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 7 of 7
  1. Yesterday, 10:42 PM #1
    x2crew
    x2crew is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    The Pond
    Posts
    119

    Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!!

    Can you guys post up what you consider super rare, unique, or cool mods for the X2? I know there was some cool one off stuff back in the hay day. It would be cool to have a thread with some rad pics of this stuff. Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:04 PM #2
    jdpilot
    jdpilot is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home jdpilot's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2006
    Location
    Barnstead, NH
    Age
    39
    Posts
    5,825

    Re: Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!!

    I'll start. These rare gems are all in my stash.


    Maier bumper. Only seen 3 including mine.


    Pj's x2 bars with pad.


    Mariner hood vents. Not the 3d printed remakes. Original:


    Drop nozzle kit;


    Original jettrim gooseneck cover, maybe stitched by super g himself ?


    Bull dog stainless front bumper;

    Prospect Mountain Powersports
    Altitude; 653
    Limited 87 650SX- 43.6
    Limited 93 X2- 45.1
    Limited 87 hull/86 internals X2- 43.7
    Stock 92 WR3- 37.0
    Stock 93 WR3 w/Shuttlecraft JetSport- Party Barge
    2009 superjet- stock 1 owner
    1985 js550- stock 1 owner time capsule
    1985 js440 super stock- Expert Womens Class
    1988 WetJet 432- Immaculate 1 owner time capsule
    1992 js440- stock 1 owner time capsule
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:06 PM #3
    x2crew
    x2crew is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    The Pond
    Posts
    119

    Re: Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!!

    Damn. super nice stuff right there!! That is what I am talking about. Keep em coming. I had an X2 with one of those stem covers, but it was faded and dry. Super cool stuff!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 11:07 PM #4
    x2crew
    x2crew is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    The Pond
    Posts
    119

    Re: Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!!

    I would be into a few of those stainless bulldog braces!!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 11:11 PM #5
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,388

    Re: Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!!

    Johnny O's 650 Super Charger!



    Last edited by JonnyX2; Yesterday at 11:13 PM.
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 11:12 PM #6
    gabagool984
    gabagool984 is offline
    Frequent Poster gabagool984's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Hollywood, FL
    Posts
    204

    Re: Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!!

    Quote Originally Posted by JonnyX2 View Post
    Johnny O's 650 Super Charger!

    Sh*t lol you broke the thread


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Yesterday, 11:30 PM #7
    x2crew
    x2crew is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    The Pond
    Posts
    119

    Re: Rare Crazy Hard to find X2 parts pics!!

    JX2 I know you wouldn't let us down! What pipe is that? TOOOOOOO COOOOOOOOOOLLLL~
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 