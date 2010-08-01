pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Yesterday, 10:33 PM #1
    bendaggs
    bendaggs is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Massachusetts
    Posts
    12

    1996 Waveraider 1100 performance

    Posts

    Hi everyone, I want to get the cylinder head on my waveraider to 93 octane, is that 150psi? Also if it is how much needs to be shaved off on it? Does this add a noticeable performance gain? Also what about porting does this add a noticeable gain? I also want to do other mods for bottom end, what do you recommend? Thank you!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:36 PM #2
    spitz15
    spitz15 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home spitz15's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Location
    Cleveland, Ohio
    Posts
    2,647

    Re: 1996 Waveraider 1100 performance

    Raider 1100s are a tricky yet simple machine. For the amount of power you can get out of it by modifying, you might as well leave it stock and reliable. They are decently quick out of the box but, if you want more power then start wrenching.
    As far as octane. I run 93 octane period. Ive found that no matter what the machine or compression, 93 octane feels "healthier". 185 psi is good for 93. IMO 180psi is your safe zone and my go to. when you start to hit 190-195 you should consider 100 octane.
    Getting a good port job on your cylinder and cases will be a very good noticeable gain. This will, in a way, completely change your engine for the better (if properly done). Get your exhaust ports widened and intake and boost ports transition from cyl/sleeve properly and you will enjoy it that will make a big difference on all around acceleration.
    Shaving the head, porting your cylinder, and finding the right impeller will be a good upgrade.
    Im addicted...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:55 PM #3
    bendaggs
    bendaggs is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Massachusetts
    Posts
    12

    Re: 1996 Waveraider 1100 performance

    Quote Originally Posted by spitz15 View Post
    Raider 1100s are a tricky yet simple machine. For the amount of power you can get out of it by modifying, you might as well leave it stock and reliable. They are decently quick out of the box but, if you want more power then start wrenching.
    As far as octane. I run 93 octane period. Ive found that no matter what the machine or compression, 93 octane feels "healthier". 185 psi is good for 93. IMO 180psi is your safe zone and my go to. when you start to hit 190-195 you should consider 100 octane.
    Getting a good port job on your cylinder and cases will be a very good noticeable gain. This will, in a way, completely change your engine for the better (if properly done). Get your exhaust ports widened and intake and boost ports transition from cyl/sleeve properly and you will enjoy it that will make a big difference on all around acceleration.
    Shaving the head, porting your cylinder, and finding the right impeller will be a good upgrade.
    Thank you, do you know how much exactly to shave off for 185psi-180psi?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:23 AM #4
    driftmaster
    driftmaster is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Arkansas
    Posts
    1,865

    Re: 1996 Waveraider 1100 performance

    Best to leave a 1100 stock. Do some reading on greenhulk.com before you start wrenching. Triples do not respond well to high comp, 140 is max on a non race boat.

    Keep in mind, that hull is dangerous at high speeds.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 