Hi everyone, I want to get the cylinder head on my waveraider to 93 octane, is that 150psi? Also if it is how much needs to be shaved off on it? Does this add a noticeable performance gain? Also what about porting does this add a noticeable gain? I also want to do other mods for bottom end, what do you recommend? Thank you!!



#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2008 Location Cleveland, Ohio Posts 2,647 Re: 1996 Waveraider 1100 performance Raider 1100s are a tricky yet simple machine. For the amount of power you can get out of it by modifying, you might as well leave it stock and reliable. They are decently quick out of the box but, if you want more power then start wrenching.

As far as octane. I run 93 octane period. Ive found that no matter what the machine or compression, 93 octane feels "healthier". 185 psi is good for 93. IMO 180psi is your safe zone and my go to. when you start to hit 190-195 you should consider 100 octane.

Getting a good port job on your cylinder and cases will be a very good noticeable gain. This will, in a way, completely change your engine for the better (if properly done). Get your exhaust ports widened and intake and boost ports transition from cyl/sleeve properly and you will enjoy it that will make a big difference on all around acceleration.

Best to leave a 1100 stock. Do some reading on greenhulk.com before you start wrenching. Triples do not respond well to high comp, 140 is max on a non race boat.

Keep in mind, that hull is dangerous at high speeds.



