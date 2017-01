Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Cooling question #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2005 Location NY Age 34 Posts 321 Cooling question Putting togeather a 91 X2 with a 650 that has a mild port job with a head and a full Westcoast exhaust. Do I need to run duel cooling lines for it or will the one be enough?



One will be enough





Leave it stock. More people on this forum have screwed-up the lines attempting to change to dual cooling. It's probably the single longest thread for the easiest modification out there.



I have done it on other skis just was not sure if it was needed.



