Well water flushing and washing?
Hi all, just bought my 1st ski (GTI SE 130), was wondering on my house water. I live in a rural area, so I have well water and processes through a salt softener/carbon filter and aerator system.
I ran a line years ago that comes straight of the well pump before it runs through my softener and aerator system (removes the sulfur). So am I better off flushing and washing with straight well water or after the softener, like it's coming into the house? I know straight off the well has a ton of sulfur and possible sand.
Re: Well water flushing and washing?
Yeah i would use the treated water because it will keep sand out of your cooling system. But since your treated water will have salt, id use 'salt away' or something of the sort to prevent any salt corrosion. Just my $0.02.
Hi all, just bought my 1st ski (GTI SE 130), was wondering on my house water. I live in a rural area, so I have well water and processes through a salt softener/carbon filter and aerator system.
I ran a line years ago that comes straight of the well pump before it runs through my softener and aerator system (removes the sulfur). So am I better off flushing and washing with straight well water or after the softener, like it's coming into the house? I know straight off the well has a ton of sulfur and possible sand.
