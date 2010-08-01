pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:27 PM #1
    Me_again_fl
    Me_again_fl is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    1

    Well water flushing and washing?

    Hi all, just bought my 1st ski (GTI SE 130), was wondering on my house water. I live in a rural area, so I have well water and processes through a salt softener/carbon filter and aerator system.

    I ran a line years ago that comes straight of the well pump before it runs through my softener and aerator system (removes the sulfur). So am I better off flushing and washing with straight well water or after the softener, like it's coming into the house? I know straight off the well has a ton of sulfur and possible sand.


    Thanks all !!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:58 PM #2
    mase911j
    mase911j is offline
    PWCToday Newbie mase911j's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Virginia Beach
    Age
    33
    Posts
    18

    Re: Well water flushing and washing?

    Quote Originally Posted by Me_again_fl View Post
    Hi all, just bought my 1st ski (GTI SE 130), was wondering on my house water. I live in a rural area, so I have well water and processes through a salt softener/carbon filter and aerator system.

    I ran a line years ago that comes straight of the well pump before it runs through my softener and aerator system (removes the sulfur). So am I better off flushing and washing with straight well water or after the softener, like it's coming into the house? I know straight off the well has a ton of sulfur and possible sand.


    Thanks all !!!
    Yeah i would use the treated water because it will keep sand out of your cooling system. But since your treated water will have salt, id use 'salt away' or something of the sort to prevent any salt corrosion. Just my $0.02.

    Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 