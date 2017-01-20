|
|
-
resident guru
Chopped, rockered gtx2 hull
Most people know this hull and it's history. Pm with any questions. Pump, motor, electronics have been removed. Comes with steering, seat, hood hinge, etc. I will add some more pics. $3500 firm. 20170120_133710.jpgFB_IMG_1484937748111.jpg
Last edited by proj240; Today at 05:25 PM.
Reason: Spelling
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Chopped, rockered gtx2 hull
Damn I'd love to have that! Too many projects right now.
Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules