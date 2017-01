Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Waveblaster Hull Extensions #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2010 Location VEGAS! Age 25 Posts 2,655 Waveblaster Hull Extensions Hull extension kits are available. They come in full length or sport spec cut. Full length version has a scribe line on them so you can trim to sport spec length in the future if desired. All kits come with install hardware and instructions.



Available in black or white.



$185 per kit.



Pm if you need a set.



If you have a blaster with any sort of power, these do make a pretty significant difference in handling. Especially helpful with triple conversions.



SM



Best career accomplishment: Fatherhood



Proud Member of TEAM TFP!



Those who have done the least in the sport are always the ones with the most to say.

