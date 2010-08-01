Results 1 to 10 of 10 Thread: 1996 Waveraider performance #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Massachusetts Posts 10 1996 Waveraider performance Hi everyone, I want to get the cylinder head on my waveraider to 93 octane, is that 150psi? Also if it is how much needs to be shaved off on it? Does this add a noticeable performance gain? Also what about porting does this add a noticeable gain? I also want to do other mods for bottom end, what do you recommend? Thank you!! #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 359 Re: 1996 Waveraider performance What's your compression numbers now? Increasing compression will help bottom end, as well as, proper impeller selection. You could also get the flywheel lightened. I believe there was a ignition system upgrade, but that may be hard to track down. #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 359 Re: 1996 Waveraider performance Forgot to ask the obvious. What raider do you have? LOL 1100 or 760? #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Massachusetts Posts 10 Re: 1996 Waveraider performance Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke Originally Posted by Forgot to ask the obvious. What raider do you have? LOL 1100 or 760? #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 359 Re: 1996 Waveraider performance Who is doing the top end work? Are you getting it bored at a local shop or are you doing the cylinder exchange somewhere online? #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Massachusetts Posts 10 Re: 1996 Waveraider performance Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke Originally Posted by Who is doing the top end work? Are you getting it bored at a local shop or are you doing the cylinder exchange somewhere online? #7 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 359 Re: 1996 Waveraider performance They should be able to help you out with the machining of the cylinder head. If not, there are plenty of reliable sources on here. #8 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Massachusetts Posts 10 Re: 1996 Waveraider performance Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke Originally Posted by They should be able to help you out with the machining of the cylinder head. If not, there are plenty of reliable sources on here.

What about performance gains from milling and porting? #9 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 359 Re: 1996 Waveraider performance Increasing compression will definitely help you out on bottom end. As for porting the 1100 cylinder, I haven't had any experience with that. #10 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 3,963 Re: 1996 Waveraider performance Probably get more replies if a mod could move this to the Yamaha section.



That 1100 will benefit greatly just by cleaning up the notoriously horrible port to sleeve matchup. Don't go enlarging or changing angles. Also leave the little overhang in the exhaust port roof alone.

If the new head gasket is a 3 piece metal type just leave the head stock and drill the rivets out of the new head gasket. Install only one layer. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



