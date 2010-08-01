|
|
-
1996 Waveraider performance
Hi everyone, I want to get the cylinder head on my waveraider to 93 octane, is that 150psi? Also if it is how much needs to be shaved off on it? Does this add a noticeable performance gain? Also what about porting does this add a noticeable gain? I also want to do other mods for bottom end, what do you recommend? Thank you!!
-
Re: 1996 Waveraider performance
What's your compression numbers now? Increasing compression will help bottom end, as well as, proper impeller selection. You could also get the flywheel lightened. I believe there was a ignition system upgrade, but that may be hard to track down.
-
Re: 1996 Waveraider performance
Forgot to ask the obvious. What raider do you have? LOL 1100 or 760?
-
Re: 1996 Waveraider performance
Thank you for responding, forgot to put that it's an 1100, and it's getting a brand new top end.
-
Re: 1996 Waveraider performance
Who is doing the top end work? Are you getting it bored at a local shop or are you doing the cylinder exchange somewhere online?
-
Re: 1996 Waveraider performance
I got it bored at a local shop
-
Re: 1996 Waveraider performance
They should be able to help you out with the machining of the cylinder head. If not, there are plenty of reliable sources on here.
-
Re: 1996 Waveraider performance
What about performance gains from milling and porting?
-
Re: 1996 Waveraider performance
Increasing compression will definitely help you out on bottom end. As for porting the 1100 cylinder, I haven't had any experience with that.
-
Re: 1996 Waveraider performance
Probably get more replies if a mod could move this to the Yamaha section.
That 1100 will benefit greatly just by cleaning up the notoriously horrible port to sleeve matchup. Don't go enlarging or changing angles. Also leave the little overhang in the exhaust port roof alone.
If the new head gasket is a 3 piece metal type just leave the head stock and drill the rivets out of the new head gasket. Install only one layer.
