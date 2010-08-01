Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 js550 end cupler help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location utah Age 38 Posts 6 1990 js550 end cupler help Can anyone please inform me what direction this spins off and pointers holding flywheel as well as turning cupler off

for the life of me i cant loosen that thing trying to replace oil gasket at rear of case and this must come off to get at gasket and change ive tried the wax trick along with other d i y pointers usually im pretty good and comon sense figuring out the logic of things but been stumped for 2 months. Ow and recently broke two the aluminum teeth on cupler trying to loosen damn thing

please anyone help me!!!! Its last item to install and 4/4 motor rebuilds totally complete i started mid oct when bought them figured i know how all look imside and out as well all new show room quality basically machanically but stumped with cupler

This one thing holding me up from first initial ride on any of them.sense bought them so maybe feel my pain and desire to get this done

This site rocks thank you all for support, used fair priced parts and open ear to listen and help when needed



stay wet. There no such thing as bad day riding, only negative thing that ever happens is ends and have to leave water Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules