I'm thinking about adding another ski and really like the 2017 Yamaha GP1800. I see that some dealers are dropping $1K on '16 models (FX SVHO), but have not read anything on price negotiations for 2017 SVHO equipped models.
I have three dealers fairly close by, and hope they will negotiate for an easy cash sale. Any direct experience from the forum users would be appreciated.
I would think there is room to negotiate, but if demand is high for the GP's, I might be told to take a walk. Without any feedback from the forum, I will target no prep fees and $500 off of list. Seems reasonable to me...
Chris