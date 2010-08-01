Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Price for '17 GP 1800 (negotiated) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Richmond, Virginia Age 47 Posts 77 Price for '17 GP 1800 (negotiated) I'm thinking about adding another ski and really like the 2017 Yamaha GP1800. I see that some dealers are dropping $1K on '16 models (FX SVHO), but have not read anything on price negotiations for 2017 SVHO equipped models.

I have three dealers fairly close by, and hope they will negotiate for an easy cash sale. Any direct experience from the forum users would be appreciated.

I would think there is room to negotiate, but if demand is high for the GP's, I might be told to take a walk. Without any feedback from the forum, I will target no prep fees and $500 off of list. Seems reasonable to me...

Chris 2007 F-12X GPScape w/ MACSBoost Plug-in Module and Intercooler

2013 Cobalt 232 w/ 350 Mag and Bravo 3



Looking for another '07 F-12X (low hour fresh water example)

PM me!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules