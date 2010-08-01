Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RXX skat Pump and Driveshaft #1 Top Dog Join Date Mar 2009 Location Havasu Age 25 Posts 1,927 RXX skat Pump and Driveshaft RXX pump and shaft for sale includes pump shaft, pump wedge and skat turning nozzle can include prop for extra money. looking for 800 plus shipping. pump will fit any 155 bolt pattern doo. RXX RX XPL etc. Text for pictures eight05-814*0370 92 X2 Ultimate watercraft MOD 5X

