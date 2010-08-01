pxctoday

  Today, 09:27 PM
    mmcahow
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    minnesota
    Mikuni 38/44 air filter adaptor and K&n filter

    For sale is a 38mm or 44mm carb air filter mount. It will bolt up to a 38 carb or a 44 carb. The K&n filter is good with a slight indent which can be seen in the picture. Asking $75 plus shipping.
