Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 701 boston whaler rage 14 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2010 Location S. elgin IL Age 32 Posts 6,462 1993 701 boston whaler rage 14 Based off a 1993 boston whaler rage 14 foot with yamaha 144 driveline and 6m6/650cc long block..



Currently now has a yamaha 701 62t long block. Motor is all stock besides oil block. Gauges n dash switches are all custom aftermarket as well.





I went to change out the prop n ended up destroying most the drivetrain so some had to get welded n a handful of parts needed to be replaced. Not to mention previous owner kinda had pump jimmy rigged together.





I went with a Skat Trak slim blade cut back big hub 13/18 impeller w/ wet wolf freestyle cone.



Origanally ski came with reverse bucket like the WR3 but we swapped it out for the waveraider trim nozzle to I would have adjustment on the fly...



Once I get it all dialed in this spring Ill see what else Id like to do to her.. My hopes were mainly to use this boat for fishing, tho it seems to be turnig into a toy real quick.























































