Re: Digital Sol's Modded 96XP Restoration
Nice, love my 96, it's too clean to mod, maybe next year
Re: Digital Sol's Modded 96XP Restoration
I love my 97 gtx but I wanted something lighter and more playful so I am letting my girlfriend take over the GTX. She tends to drive like a 90 year old lady so I needed a separate ski LOL
Nice, love my 96, it's too clean to mod, maybe next year
Re: Digital Sol's Modded 96XP Restoration
I fixed and sold a 94 Xp and after that the search was on, 657x was fun, 787 way more so, after all that I imagine it will be a blast, I have a damn near new 17-25 that would go on there I'd let go sooner cheap, I picked up a rfi before I used it, ran it once on the 94
Re: Digital Sol's Modded 96XP Restoration
Where in Mo, my dad is in Poplar Bluff area
Re: Digital Sol's Modded 96XP Restoration
Thanks I will keep that in mind. I am still researching and reading up on everything to see what pitch impeller I should be using with this setup. I have a solas imp 15/23 I had on the GTX last summer I was going to move over. I was just going to move the entire pump over from the gtx to the XP since everything inside was just rebuilt last summer and then put the stock impeller in the XP pump and move that to the GTX. The XP pump seems to be in good condition and has a new wear ring but I replaced everything inside the gtx pump last summer.
I fixed and sold a 94 Xp and after that the search was on, 657x was fun, 787 way more so, after all that I imagine it will be a blast, I have a damn near new 17-25 that would go on there I'd let go sooner cheap, I picked up a rfi before I used it, ran it once on the 94
Re: Digital Sol's Modded 96XP Restoration
Ha, small world! I am in Oakville.
Where in Mo, my dad is in Poplar Bluff area
