  1. Today, 06:32 PM #1
    digital sol
    digital sol is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Missouri
    Age
    30
    Posts
    4

    Digital Sol's Modded 96XP Restoration

    Hello, I am new to this forum but wanted to share my build as I will most certainly have many questions along the way. I restored a 97 gtx last winter and am now adding this XP to the mix! Being a noob to mods I am hoping to bounce questions and get some opinions on part choices and such.


    My goal is to have a solid ski that will run pump gas. This will be mostly lake driven with some river time on her as well. Not super concerned about a high top speed but want to make her quick out of the hole and have some fun wave jumping.

    Here she is, the top was buffed before purchase but I will be stripping the rest of the graphics and finishing up the hull. This will be a SLOW build because I am still moving parts/tools/house projects at the new place. You know how that goes lol!

    Anywho here are some pics and some pics and some of parts on order.












    Parts ordered thus far:
    -WestCoast Head "43cc domes"
    -PSI pipe
    -TRD Water Pipe
    -Blowsion Handle bars
    -Umi finger throttle
    -ODI Grips
    -3 button holder
    -single gauge hood
    -solas 15/23 impeller "this was from my gtx, considering swapping it over to the XP and putting the gtx stock imp back in"
    -aluminum fuel selector knob








    What I will still need off hand:
    -debating going groupK carb's
    -orings for pump
    -seal for pump
    -misc hoses
    -fuel selector
    -misc fuel lines
    -intake grate "jet dynamics most likely"
    -flame arrestor "not sure what brand"
    -nozzles "not sure what size"
    -hydro turf
    -seat cover
    -sponsons
    -trim tabs
    -rev limiter
    -inspect carbs and re-jet
    -egt gauge
    -larger fuel tank


    I think for the color scheme of the ski will be yellow with carbon fiber accents "vinyl wrap". I am thinking the hood, grab handle, side vents, gas cap surround and some decals will be a CF/black theme. Then the trim accents like throttle lever or grip trim a nice anodized style "duplicolor metalcast" gold. The engine I am still debating. I am considering a gunmetal/gold or gunmetal/purple theme in more of an anodized style color. I am going to spray some samples and see what stands out to me.

    This will be a slow build as stated but I hope to get started on it shortly and post up progress along the way. A few weeks needed to get my garage in workable condition then its game time. Meanwhile just reading reading reading and collecting parts! I should mention I have never tuned a ski before only ran carbs at stock recommended settings so this will get interesting when I get there.

    Thanks!
  Today, 06:33 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    resident guru Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    894

    Re: Digital Sol's Modded 96XP Restoration

    Nice, love my 96, it's too clean to mod, maybe next year
  Today, 06:37 PM #3
    digital sol
    digital sol is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Missouri
    Age
    30
    Posts
    4

    Re: Digital Sol's Modded 96XP Restoration

    Quote Originally Posted by Benflynn View Post
    Nice, love my 96, it's too clean to mod, maybe next year
    I love my 97 gtx but I wanted something lighter and more playful so I am letting my girlfriend take over the GTX. She tends to drive like a 90 year old lady so I needed a separate ski LOL
  Today, 06:42 PM #4
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    resident guru Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    894

    Re: Digital Sol's Modded 96XP Restoration

    I fixed and sold a 94 Xp and after that the search was on, 657x was fun, 787 way more so, after all that I imagine it will be a blast, I have a damn near new 17-25 that would go on there I'd let go sooner cheap, I picked up a rfi before I used it, ran it once on the 94
  Today, 06:43 PM #5
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    resident guru Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    894

    Re: Digital Sol's Modded 96XP Restoration

    Where in Mo, my dad is in Poplar Bluff area
  Today, 06:46 PM #6
    digital sol
    digital sol is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Missouri
    Age
    30
    Posts
    4

    Re: Digital Sol's Modded 96XP Restoration

    Quote Originally Posted by Benflynn View Post
    I fixed and sold a 94 Xp and after that the search was on, 657x was fun, 787 way more so, after all that I imagine it will be a blast, I have a damn near new 17-25 that would go on there I'd let go sooner cheap, I picked up a rfi before I used it, ran it once on the 94
    Thanks I will keep that in mind. I am still researching and reading up on everything to see what pitch impeller I should be using with this setup. I have a solas imp 15/23 I had on the GTX last summer I was going to move over. I was just going to move the entire pump over from the gtx to the XP since everything inside was just rebuilt last summer and then put the stock impeller in the XP pump and move that to the GTX. The XP pump seems to be in good condition and has a new wear ring but I replaced everything inside the gtx pump last summer.
  Today, 06:47 PM #7
    digital sol
    digital sol is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Missouri
    Age
    30
    Posts
    4

    Re: Digital Sol's Modded 96XP Restoration

    Quote Originally Posted by Benflynn View Post
    Where in Mo, my dad is in Poplar Bluff area
    Ha, small world! I am in Oakville.
