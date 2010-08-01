Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Digital Sol's Modded 96XP Restoration #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Missouri Age 30 Posts 4 Digital Sol's Modded 96XP Restoration Hello, I am new to this forum but wanted to share my build as I will most certainly have many questions along the way. I restored a 97 gtx last winter and am now adding this XP to the mix! Being a noob to mods I am hoping to bounce questions and get some opinions on part choices and such.





My goal is to have a solid ski that will run pump gas. This will be mostly lake driven with some river time on her as well. Not super concerned about a high top speed but want to make her quick out of the hole and have some fun wave jumping.



Here she is, the top was buffed before purchase but I will be stripping the rest of the graphics and finishing up the hull. This will be a SLOW build because I am still moving parts/tools/house projects at the new place. You know how that goes lol!



Anywho here are some pics and some pics and some of parts on order.

























Parts ordered thus far:

-WestCoast Head "43cc domes"

-PSI pipe

-TRD Water Pipe

-Blowsion Handle bars

-Umi finger throttle

-ODI Grips

-3 button holder

-single gauge hood

-solas 15/23 impeller "this was from my gtx, considering swapping it over to the XP and putting the gtx stock imp back in"

-aluminum fuel selector knob

















What I will still need off hand:

-debating going groupK carb's

-orings for pump

-seal for pump

-misc hoses

-fuel selector

-misc fuel lines

-intake grate "jet dynamics most likely"

-flame arrestor "not sure what brand"

-nozzles "not sure what size"

-hydro turf

-seat cover

-sponsons

-trim tabs

-rev limiter

-inspect carbs and re-jet

-egt gauge

-larger fuel tank





I think for the color scheme of the ski will be yellow with carbon fiber accents "vinyl wrap". I am thinking the hood, grab handle, side vents, gas cap surround and some decals will be a CF/black theme. Then the trim accents like throttle lever or grip trim a nice anodized style "duplicolor metalcast" gold. The engine I am still debating. I am considering a gunmetal/gold or gunmetal/purple theme in more of an anodized style color. I am going to spray some samples and see what stands out to me.



This will be a slow build as stated but I hope to get started on it shortly and post up progress along the way. A few weeks needed to get my garage in workable condition then its game time. Meanwhile just reading reading reading and collecting parts! I should mention I have never tuned a ski before only ran carbs at stock recommended settings so this will get interesting when I get there.



