  Today, 04:29 PM
    PARTYVULTURE
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Location
    NEVADA
    Age
    28
    Posts
    29

    Steering nozzle ?

    So i have a 550sx and i want to put an ocean pro steering nozzle on it, as you know its damn hard to find a 550 ocean pro set up but i can get one for a 650sx and was wondering if it would fit or if you think its possible to modify it to fit? Or would modifying it to fit ruin it and make it not perform correctly? Any input is appreciated, also curious if anyone has modded their stock steering nozzle for more response?
  Today, 04:34 PM
    BLRider
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,683

    Re: Steering nozzle ?

    The 650 one is HUGE compared to the 550 nozzle but with dome effort anything could work.

    Through 650 is in the middle and the 550 is on the right.

  Today, 04:45 PM
    PARTYVULTURE
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Location
    NEVADA
    Age
    28
    Posts
    29

    Re: Steering nozzle ?

    damn i didnt think there would be that big a difference on em but that is massive, im not surte i would be able to figure that one out, im pretty crafty but that would be tough one. any ideas on modded stock nozzles since i can never find an aftermarket nozzle? thanks for the pics too that is super helpful
  Today, 07:01 PM
    TMali
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home TMali's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,135

    Re: Steering nozzle ?

    big difference. I wouldn't waste your time
