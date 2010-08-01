Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Steering nozzle ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location NEVADA Age 28 Posts 29 Steering nozzle ? So i have a 550sx and i want to put an ocean pro steering nozzle on it, as you know its damn hard to find a 550 ocean pro set up but i can get one for a 650sx and was wondering if it would fit or if you think its possible to modify it to fit? Or would modifying it to fit ruin it and make it not perform correctly? Any input is appreciated, also curious if anyone has modded their stock steering nozzle for more response? Last edited by PARTYVULTURE; Today at 04:30 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,683 Re: Steering nozzle ? The 650 one is HUGE compared to the 550 nozzle but with dome effort anything could work.



Through 650 is in the middle and the 550 is on the right.







damn i didnt think there would be that big a difference on em but that is massive, im not surte i would be able to figure that one out, im pretty crafty but that would be tough one. any ideas on modded stock nozzles since i can never find an aftermarket nozzle? thanks for the pics too that is super helpful

big difference. I wouldn't waste your time

