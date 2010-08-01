Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1987 sx300cc motor cdi box magneto stator full set up #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location utah Age 38 Posts 5 1987 sx300cc motor cdi box magneto stator full set up Asking 160 for everything mentioned if want only portions of it make offer im open to hear ideas



i bougjt this ski thinking it was great for my daughter maybe little less h

p for her and the boys can handle there 750s for another summer

SMS from (801) 792-7358the guy bought i got jet ski from told me it all works and strong little motor he just had to buy it for the wave runner he really wanted basically take both and trailer or nothing so thats why sold to me

i was waiting to get started on cleaning the fuel and new plug oil the basics when i get new toy

and my buddy needed cash selling me a js550 motor for next to nothing creating complete sx300 conversion to js550 motor and pump

before my excitment was over and id pulled the motor out to put 550 in it dawnwd on me i never even connected a batt up and tried to turn it over

without any fuel lines connected power was hooked up and it sounds like a strong 300cc motor top of piston looks clean so i want to say install and ride but cannot say ive ever seen it run or attempted to turn the motor over with fuel

full cdi box pulsar voltage reg rev limiter comes with the header the stinger also included as well as the motor mounts

if not aware the sx300cc mounts connect in any js400 js440 js550 as well as sx440 sx550 80-90 that im aware of

