Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB 01 stx900 motor #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location SOCAL Age 31 Posts 354 WTB 01 stx900 motor Customer had a crank bearing go out long story short need a motor or many many parts.



Looking for whole motor



Or



Crank

Case

Cylinders

Top end kit

Gasket kit

Head



Please include shipping on all prices to 92359





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2008 Location Tampa, FL Posts 6,442 Re: WTB 01 stx900 motor have a 1100 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) bigdogtim Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules