Thread: kawasaki stx-12f pump

PWCToday Newbie
Join Date Jan 2006
Posts 8

kawasaki stx-12f pump

Hello,

I have a 2006 kawasaki stx-12f. I'm trying to remove the pump bracket. I have removed the pump itself. I have removed all the bolts that hold on the pump bracket and cut the silicone as per manual instructions. I still can not the the pump bracket to move. I have beat on and used a knock puller and still no success. Is the another way to pull it off? I have had someone tell me there is a puller to do this, but I can't find anything on that. Any suggestions?



Re: kawasaki stx-12f pump

a pic of the bit you call the pump bracket might help , the pump housing can be a PIA ,not sure if that is what you refer to?



Re: kawasaki stx-12f pump

Originally Posted by hyosung
a pic of the bit you call the pump bracket might help , the pump housing can be a PIA ,not sure if that is what you refer to?

