Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Another seadoo... New owner #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2013 Location Southeast, Texas Age 34 Posts 1 Another seadoo... New owner Picked up a nice used (what I thought was nice) 2006 Seadoo GTX Wake edition. 94 hours. Came with a custom dolly. 2 DESS keys. Seadoo cover. I'll let you be the judge of that. I'll attach some pictures and hopefully you can give me some feedback.



I'm thinking I'll need to remove the PTO cover and attempt a refinish.



This was definitely riden in salt water. I'm glad it has a closed loop cooling system. As for the open loop cooling system for the exhaust.... I don't know.



It makes 2 beeps when I put the key on and continues to make 4 beeps. Is this normal?



Does anyone recommend a good source for parts on a Seadoo?



Performed a compression test but the engine keeps cutting out. It only turns 3-4 times and stops. I've watched videos online where they keep spinning and don't stop. I push the throttle to WOT to put it into drown mode, or whatever it's called.



Otherwise it fires up and runs no problem. I have to clean it up like I would like it. And lastly there are some small fiberglass places as indicated in the pictures that is damage that needs repair.



Thanks for your time in reading this and let me know any thoughts, feedback, or comments. All are welcome!



IMG_2648.JPGIMG_2649.JPGIMG_2650.JPGIMG_2651.JPGIMG_2652.JPGIMG_2653.JPGIMG_2654.JPGIMG_2655.JPGIMG_2656.JPGIMG_2658.JPGIMG_2659.JPGIMG_2662.jpg 06 Seadoo GTX Wake - 00 Seadoo GTX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules