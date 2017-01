Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Friday it's OVER. I posted that avatar 8 years ago #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2006 Location YULEE, Fernandina Beach Age 44 Posts 657 Friday it's OVER. I posted that avatar 8 years ago Socialism and Obama

i posted that avatar 8 years ago

friday it will be over

now I can get back to more positive things like building sick skis and hanging out with family and good good friends like Justin Madscientistst

God bless America

Peace There is a very fine line between 'hobby' and mental illness. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,682 Re: Friday it's OVER. I posted that avatar 8 years ago Amen brother! Onward and upward.



Ride on.



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location 4500 ft. Age 42 Posts 2,601 Re: Friday it's OVER. I posted that avatar 8 years ago i couldnt agree more gents...im glad the fukker is out and we can look forward to better times...ive been so positive since nov 8, really enjoying my new outlook on the future! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) skidoox Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules