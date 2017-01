Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Speedster hood #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 89 Speedster hood Quick question. Is there a product out there I can get to be able to bring back the sun faded hood on my 95 speedster, the purple part with the gauges & mirrors on it? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 172 Re: Speedster hood A heat gun



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk '89 Wellcraft Eclipse 21.5'

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

'00 Seadoo XP #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 172 Re: Speedster hood Or softscrub with a scotch bright pad and elbow grease, then coat with wipe new.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk '89 Wellcraft Eclipse 21.5'

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

'00 Seadoo XP #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 89 Re: Speedster hood How does a heat gun bring back the finish? Lol Originally Posted by ankeneyou Originally Posted by A heat gun



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 172 Re: Speedster hood It will bring the oils in the plastic back to the surface and look almost new again. I'd suggest wipe new after trying either method to prevent the from fading back again.



I've even used a propane torch for quicker results and done a whole hood in about 3 minutes. You just have to move more quickly with a torch. Not sure on longevity as I've only used it on flip skis. I've also heard peanut butter can bring back some color.



If nothing else works lowes has a dead on match for seadoo purple in a spray can. It's Valspar Sumptuous purple. It only comes in satin finish but I've used glossy clear coat over top of it with great results.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk '89 Wellcraft Eclipse 21.5'

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

'00 Seadoo XP #6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 89 Re: Speedster hood Won't the paint chip off the plastic ? #7 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 172 Re: Speedster hood Not if prepped well. Lots of people paint hoods on skis. Obviously not as durable plastic though.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk '89 Wellcraft Eclipse 21.5'

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

'00 Seadoo XP #8 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 89 Re: Speedster hood Gotcha. I think I'll try the heat gun first, then the wipe new, then if all else fails I guess she gets s new coat of paint. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules