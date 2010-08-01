Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Help rebuilding a '88 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location TN Age 22 Posts 2 Help rebuilding a '88 650sx I purchased a couple of 650's a while back and am rebuilding them over the winter. They have some performance parts scattered about, primer kits, premix, SBN-44/velocity stack, shaved head, etc. The engine I have torn apart right now made 155/160 compression with a shaved head. It appears to be standard bore (76mm) so I am thinking a .25mm over kit would be the best option? Or could I get away with just a set of rings and a hone? There are no deep scratches or damage to the pistons at all.



The crank appears to be in very good condition as well, rods have no up/down play and very little side to side play. All crank bearings are tight and run smooth with load. The forward connecting rod has some damage on the small end, it appears that the needle bearing got hung up and the rollers ate into the rod journal a little bit. Is there any way to repair just the rod? It seems like a waste to send it off as a core for a rebuilt one since the rest of the crank is in such good condition. I am not sure if there is a way to fill the scratches and bore the race by way of welding/filling at a machine shop.



The motor appears to be in very good condition overall, I just don't know the best route to proceed. I will be taking the engine to a local machine shop for all the crank/cylinder work, I just want to have some sort of idea of what to expect. I do not want to dump tons of money into the ski, but I do plan on putting several hours on it this coming season. This is my first 2 stroke rebuild of any sort so the help is appreciated.



I will post pictures tomorrow, I should also mention that I have already ordered crank seals, gasket kit, carb rebuild kit, plugs, etc. my goal is to have a motor that is as close to new as possible. Thanks!





Edit* I am also looking for a few odds and ends as well, there were some casualties getting this 30 year old engine to come apart. I need a cylinder stud, head stud, and cylinder nut, if anyone has some old blocks sitting around with hardware still in them. Last edited by Maasmania; Today at 08:43 PM . #2 resident guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location Newaygo, MI Age 22 Posts 802 Re: Help rebuilding a '88 650sx It is possible to have only your crank rods replaced. As for your cylinder bore, heres how to check to see if you need a bore or can get away with a hone. http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=374409



Use a mic to measure your piston and a bore gage or ID mic for the cylinder. 85 JS550- New build comimg soon



Big thanks to Chris Newmiller and Newmiller machine for the excellent work! I highly reccomend Newmiller machine!

