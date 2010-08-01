pxctoday

Thread: 300sx

  Today, 06:01 PM #1
    Erikbell714
    PWCToday Newbie Erikbell714's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Location
    Menifee, CA
    Age
    24
    Posts
    15

    300sx

    I recently got a 300sx in a trade.. dont know too much about them other than that someone told me they were rare. How much do they usually go for?
  Today, 07:08 PM #2
    Hydro-Mike
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    50
    Posts
    509

    Re: 300sx

    In above average shape 5-600.00 in northern mi.
  Today, 07:57 PM #3
    hellcat66
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home hellcat66's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    4500 ft.
    Age
    42
    Posts
    2,600

    Re: 300sx

    pm sent
  Today, 08:35 PM #4
    freekstyle
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home freekstyle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    2,969

    Re: 300sx

    Oil tank cap up for sale? Hellcat or I need one if possible. Also any a/m parts you are willing to part with?
