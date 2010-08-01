Thread: 300sx

|
300sx
I recently got a 300sx in a trade.. dont know too much about them other than that someone told me they were rare. How much do they usually go for?
Re: 300sx
In above average shape 5-600.00 in northern mi.
Re: 300sx
Oil tank cap up for sale? Hellcat or I need one if possible. Also any a/m parts you are willing to part with?
