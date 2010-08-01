Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 300sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location Menifee, CA Age 24 Posts 15 300sx I recently got a 300sx in a trade.. dont know too much about them other than that someone told me they were rare. How much do they usually go for? #2 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 50 Posts 509 Re: 300sx In above average shape 5-600.00 in northern mi. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location 4500 ft. Age 42 Posts 2,600 Re: 300sx pm sent #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 2,969 Re: 300sx Oil tank cap up for sale? Hellcat or I need one if possible. Also any a/m parts you are willing to part with? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) linkman Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules