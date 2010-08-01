|
Plugs for 2007 F12X
Which plugs do you suggest? Also if you have a part number that would be great.
Re: Plugs for 2007 F12X
SPARK PLUG (IMR9D-9H) (NGK) Per the Manual...
Re: Plugs for 2007 F12X
Thanks
