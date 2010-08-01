pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 04:36 PM #1
    River Hill
    River Hill is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2012
    Location
    FL
    Posts
    5

    Plugs for 2007 F12X

    Which plugs do you suggest? Also if you have a part number that would be great.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:34 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,363

    Re: Plugs for 2007 F12X

    SPARK PLUG (IMR9D-9H) (NGK) Per the Manual...
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:25 PM #3
    River Hill
    River Hill is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2012
    Location
    FL
    Posts
    5

    Re: Plugs for 2007 F12X

    Quote Originally Posted by JonnyX2 View Post
    SPARK PLUG (IMR9D-9H) (NGK) Per the Manual...
    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 