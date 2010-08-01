Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: XP and XPL Race Boats #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2005 Location Tampa, Florida Posts 522 XP and XPL Race Boats I have decided to sell my 1997 Seadoo XP and 1998 Seadoo XPL race boats. Both boats were built using the best race parts on the market. I need to gather a complete parts list and pictures. For now, I have uploaded a few pictures from my work computer. I have a two ski trailer, beach dolly, and stands that I can include for package deal. I also have lots of spare parts and race gear. Everything is going! I have decided to complete my degree so selling everything.



Anyone interested?

St. Pete.JPG (21.0 KB, 5 views) 2006 Race 1 Zoom.jpg (217.0 KB, 4 views)

2006 Race 1 Zoom.jpg (217.0 KB, 4 views) IM000113.JPG (372.1 KB, 5 views)

IM000113.JPG (372.1 KB, 5 views) IM000437.JPG (691.6 KB, 5 views)

IM000437.JPG (691.6 KB, 5 views) IM000435.JPG (656.7 KB, 5 views)

IM000435.JPG (656.7 KB, 5 views) IM000075.JPG (961.8 KB, 5 views)

IM000075.JPG (961.8 KB, 5 views) IM000477.JPG (998.1 KB, 3 views)

Last edited by TeamShark; Today at 10:39 AM .

Sponsors: Elite Performance, Skat-Trak, Slippery, UMI Racing, M2R Helmets, Spy Optics, Fuel Clothing, Amsoil, Hot Products, LA Sleeve, Hydro Turf, SixSixOne, my job. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 42 Posts 2,813 Re: XP and XPL Race Boats Always interested here. I'm wondering about price. I'd probably be in for the extra parts at least. Please hit me up at (850)259-1581 when it's convenient. Thanks, Matt #3 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2005 Location Tampa, Florida Posts 522 Re: XP and XPL Race Boats Cool. Will do. I have yet to determine price and that would depend on 1 or 2 skiis. Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.

