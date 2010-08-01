pxctoday

  Today, 10:36 AM
    TeamShark
    XP and XPL Race Boats

    I have decided to sell my 1997 Seadoo XP and 1998 Seadoo XPL race boats. Both boats were built using the best race parts on the market. I need to gather a complete parts list and pictures. For now, I have uploaded a few pictures from my work computer. I have a two ski trailer, beach dolly, and stands that I can include for package deal. I also have lots of spare parts and race gear. Everything is going! I have decided to complete my degree so selling everything.

    Anyone interested?
    Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.
    Sponsors: Elite Performance, Skat-Trak, Slippery, UMI Racing, M2R Helmets, Spy Optics, Fuel Clothing, Amsoil, Hot Products, LA Sleeve, Hydro Turf, SixSixOne, my job.
  Today, 10:41 AM
    Matt Braley
    Re: XP and XPL Race Boats

    Always interested here. I'm wondering about price. I'd probably be in for the extra parts at least. Please hit me up at (850)259-1581 when it's convenient. Thanks, Matt
  Today, 10:45 AM
    TeamShark
    Re: XP and XPL Race Boats

    Cool. Will do. I have yet to determine price and that would depend on 1 or 2 skiis.
