  Today, 12:09 AM
    rhugo21
    1988 JS 550 Motor and PJS Pipe

    PJS Pipe - Chamber, head pipe, coupler, clamps $155 shipped add $55 for exhaust manifold

    550 Motor
    130/130 comp
    aftermarket head
    PJS Manifold
    L&S Flame Arrestor
    Carb
    Intake Manifold
    Starter
    Stator
    Flywheel & Cover
    Bed Plates

    $300

    or

    $240 w/ stator, flywheel & cover, head, full intake setup and carb


    Will ship pipe, won't ship motor. Pick up in 90401
    2014 Superjet

    Midwest Wave Warriors


  Today, 12:38 AM
    rhugo21
    Re: 1988 JS 550 Motor and PJS Pipe




    2014 Superjet

    Midwest Wave Warriors


