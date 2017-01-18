|
Top Dog
1988 JS 550 Motor and PJS Pipe
PJS Pipe - Chamber, head pipe, coupler, clamps $155 shipped add $55 for exhaust manifold
550 Motor
130/130 comp
aftermarket head
PJS Manifold
L&S Flame Arrestor
Carb
Intake Manifold
Starter
Stator
Flywheel & Cover
Bed Plates
$300
or
$240 w/ stator, flywheel & cover, head, full intake setup and carb
Will ship pipe, won't ship motor. Pick up in 90401
