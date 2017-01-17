VE powervalve monoblock, 90.3mm. It is unported. It has triple exhaust ports. I got 950cc's out of it with stock stroke 787 crank.
It needs the top of sleeve crack welded and machined or resleeved. Personally I would have the welder fill the o-ring groove and put the oring grooves in the domes.
Head and domes are in good shape. Rear dome has some very light deto I can clean up. - $350 shipped
720 factory pipe with water injection solenoid. I dont have any injection controllers. - $220 shipped.
20170117_183439.jpg20170117_183554.jpg20170117_183603.jpg20170117_183505.jpg20170117_183426.jpg
20170117_184352.jpg20170117_184435.jpg