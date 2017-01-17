Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: VE "787" Monoblock 90mm, 720 FPP, Water injection #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2011 Location So. Utah Age 24 Posts 1,800 VE "787" Monoblock 90mm, 720 FPP, Water injection VE powervalve monoblock, 90.3mm. It is unported. It has triple exhaust ports. I got 950cc's out of it with stock stroke 787 crank.

It needs the top of sleeve crack welded and machined or resleeved. Personally I would have the welder fill the o-ring groove and put the oring grooves in the domes.

Head and domes are in good shape. Rear dome has some very light deto I can clean up. - $350 shipped



720 factory pipe with water injection solenoid. I dont have any injection controllers. - $220 shipped.



20170117_183439.jpg20170117_183554.jpg20170117_183603.jpg20170117_183505.jpg20170117_183426.jpg



20170117_184352.jpg20170117_184435.jpg 1994 1100 SJ - Dead

#2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2013 Location celina ohio Posts 171 Re: VE "787" Monoblock 90mm, 720 FPP, Water injection I have some questions. I'm interested in this but would like some info. Can you still get sleaves for this and where would I get the pistons?



Re: VE "787" Monoblock 90mm, 720 FPP, Water injection

I have some questions. I'm interested in this but would like some info. Can you still get sleaves for this and where would I get the pistons?



Re: VE "787" Monoblock 90mm, 720 FPP, Water injection



I believe LA Sleeve has sleeves, and wiseco 951 pistons. I bought it on impulse to "build it someday" but I don't think I will....I'm sure more VE experts will chime in.



