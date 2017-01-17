pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:42 PM
    88kawi5fiddy
    88kawi5fiddy
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    So. Utah
    Age
    24
    Posts
    1,800

    Talking VE "787" Monoblock 90mm, 720 FPP, Water injection

    VE powervalve monoblock, 90.3mm. It is unported. It has triple exhaust ports. I got 950cc's out of it with stock stroke 787 crank.
    It needs the top of sleeve crack welded and machined or resleeved. Personally I would have the welder fill the o-ring groove and put the oring grooves in the domes.
    Head and domes are in good shape. Rear dome has some very light deto I can clean up. - $350 shipped

    720 factory pipe with water injection solenoid. I dont have any injection controllers. - $220 shipped.

    20170117_183439.jpg20170117_183554.jpg20170117_183603.jpg20170117_183505.jpg20170117_183426.jpg

    20170117_184352.jpg20170117_184435.jpg
    1994 1100 SJ - Dead
    1996 spec hx
    "I'm going to be installing the hooker on my driveshaft in the next two weeks." -Element3488
  Yesterday, 11:59 PM
    Lakeside8
    Lakeside8
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    celina ohio
    Posts
    171

    Re: VE "787" Monoblock 90mm, 720 FPP, Water injection

    I have some questions. I'm interested in this but would like some info. Can you still get sleaves for this and where would I get the pistons?

  Today, 12:11 AM
    88kawi5fiddy
    88kawi5fiddy
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    So. Utah
    Age
    24
    Posts
    1,800

    Re: VE "787" Monoblock 90mm, 720 FPP, Water injection

    I have some questions. I'm interested in this but would like some info. Can you still get sleaves for this and where would I get the pistons?

    I believe LA Sleeve has sleeves, and wiseco 951 pistons. I bought it on impulse to "build it someday" but I don't think I will....

    I'm sure more VE experts will chime in.
    1994 1100 SJ - Dead
    1996 spec hx
    "I'm going to be installing the hooker on my driveshaft in the next two weeks." -Element3488
  Today, 12:17 AM
    Lakeside8
    Lakeside8
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    celina ohio
    Posts
    171

    Re: VE "787" Monoblock 90mm, 720 FPP, Water injection

    Quote Originally Posted by 88kawi5fiddy View Post
    I believe LA Sleeve has sleeves, and wiseco 951 pistons. I bought it on impulse to "build it someday" but I don't think I will....

    I'm sure more VE experts will chime in.
    I'm in the same boat. I just scored a new in the box 787 crank oem and I was thinking this could be a heck of an engine

  Today, 12:38 AM
    88kawi5fiddy
    88kawi5fiddy
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    So. Utah
    Age
    24
    Posts
    1,800

    Re: VE "787" Monoblock 90mm, 720 FPP, Water injection

    I'll measure it tomorrow. The 970 is 2mm taller than the 920.
    1994 1100 SJ - Dead
    1996 spec hx
    "I'm going to be installing the hooker on my driveshaft in the next two weeks." -Element3488
