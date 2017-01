Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Waveblaster umi orings? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2015 Location Lancaster Age 32 Posts 1 Waveblaster umi orings? Anyone know what size oring I need for b1 steering system? I've got the bearings just need the oring. Thanks





Jet ski solutions sells the parts. At least he used to? I know Hot Products sells the rebuild kits also.

