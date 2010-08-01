My buddy and I have gotten a little out of hand with collecting skis and parts and low on money for current builds.
some things are for sale and for trade some things are for trade only.
440/550 mint west coast. 230$ Trade for equal or close condition 650sx AM pipe
stock 650sx/X2 lower half. 40$
stock 650sx waterbox with feet. 45$
westcoast 550 waterbox, very clean and I can't find any others like it online. 175$
stock 650sx impellers. fair condition. make an offer for both or whatever.
Prices include shipping to the lower 48.
I am also parting out two mostly complete 550's.(eboxes are spoken for and a couple more parts as well.
The hulls are in pretty good condition as well but have no titles(I can title them if there is that much interest in them but I don't see that happening but if it does let me know.)
Everything that's for sale is also for trade for 650sx am parts. mainly looking for intake manifolds/big carb setups, modded flywheels, 144 pump, R&D top loader, aftermarket heads(preferably dome style).
That's some of the things right off the top of my head but send me a message with an offer and the worst I can say is no.
I'm also looking for a great deal on a engine swap. Engines that I'm interested in, 951DI, small pin 750, 900 or 1100.
I tearing apart the 550's currently so I'll try to get some pictures up tonight.