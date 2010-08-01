Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 440/550/650 parts AM and OEM #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 72 440/550/650 parts AM and OEM My buddy and I have gotten a little out of hand with collecting skis and parts and low on money for current builds.

some things are for sale and for trade some things are for trade only.

IMG_4904.JPG

440/550 mint west coast. 230$ Trade for equal or close condition 650sx AM pipe



IMG_4901.JPG

stock 650sx/X2 lower half. 40$

IMG_4902.JPG

stock 650sx waterbox with feet. 45$

IMG_4903.JPG

westcoast 550 waterbox, very clean and I can't find any others like it online. 175$



IMG_4905.JPG

stock 650sx impellers. fair condition. make an offer for both or whatever.

Prices include shipping to the lower 48.

I am also parting out two mostly complete 550's.(eboxes are spoken for and a couple more parts as well.

The hulls are in pretty good condition as well but have no titles(I can title them if there is that much interest in them but I don't see that happening but if it does let me know.)





Everything that's for sale is also for trade for 650sx am parts. mainly looking for intake manifolds/big carb setups, modded flywheels, 144 pump, R&D top loader, aftermarket heads(preferably dome style).

That's some of the things right off the top of my head but send me a message with an offer and the worst I can say is no.

I'm also looking for a great deal on a engine swap. Engines that I'm interested in, 951DI, small pin 750, 900 or 1100.

I tearing apart the 550's currently so I'll try to get some pictures up tonight. 2 stock 1986 js550's (for sale/ parting out)

1989 650sx running project (looking for AM parts, pm me)

1993 650sx - "Shrek Splooge" is getting primed for paint

1989 js550, is going nowhere fast

1987 650sx "ol blackie" is going nowhere fast

1982 440 race ski- awaiting swap

198? sx/js frankienstien





Bump





