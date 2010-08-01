pxctoday

  Today, 07:37 PM #1
    TaintlessEd
    TaintlessEd is online now
    PWCToday Regular TaintlessEd's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Lake Elsinore
    Age
    25
    Posts
    72

    440/550/650 parts AM and OEM

    My buddy and I have gotten a little out of hand with collecting skis and parts and low on money for current builds.
    some things are for sale and for trade some things are for trade only.
    IMG_4904.JPG
    440/550 mint west coast. 230$ Trade for equal or close condition 650sx AM pipe

    IMG_4901.JPG
    stock 650sx/X2 lower half. 40$
    IMG_4902.JPG
    stock 650sx waterbox with feet. 45$
    IMG_4903.JPG
    westcoast 550 waterbox, very clean and I can't find any others like it online. 175$

    IMG_4905.JPG
    stock 650sx impellers. fair condition. make an offer for both or whatever.
    Prices include shipping to the lower 48.
    I am also parting out two mostly complete 550's.(eboxes are spoken for and a couple more parts as well.
    The hulls are in pretty good condition as well but have no titles(I can title them if there is that much interest in them but I don't see that happening but if it does let me know.)


    Everything that's for sale is also for trade for 650sx am parts. mainly looking for intake manifolds/big carb setups, modded flywheels, 144 pump, R&D top loader, aftermarket heads(preferably dome style).
    That's some of the things right off the top of my head but send me a message with an offer and the worst I can say is no.
    I'm also looking for a great deal on a engine swap. Engines that I'm interested in, 951DI, small pin 750, 900 or 1100.
    I tearing apart the 550's currently so I'll try to get some pictures up tonight.
    2 stock 1986 js550's (for sale/ parting out)
    1989 650sx running project (looking for AM parts, pm me)
    1993 650sx - "Shrek Splooge" is getting primed for paint
    1989 js550, is going nowhere fast
    1987 650sx "ol blackie" is going nowhere fast
    1982 440 race ski- awaiting swap
    198? sx/js frankienstien


    ...for now
  Today, 09:47 PM #2
    Pstroud38
    Pstroud38 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Lake Elsinore California
    Age
    23
    Posts
    22

    Re: 440/550/650 parts AM and OEM

    Bump


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
