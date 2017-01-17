pxctoday

  1. Today, 11:54 AM #1
    Blowsion/Tau Ceti Flame Arrestors

    Orange set of Blowsion/Tau Ceti flame arrestors. Got these for a build and have since parted it out.

    They are in excellent condition.

    $60 shipped for both


    20170117_074147.jpg
  2. Today, 11:59 AM #2
    Re: Blowsion/Tau Ceti Flame Arrestors

    do you have the adapters to mount on a set of Yamaha dual 38's?
  3. Today, 12:00 PM #3
    Re: Blowsion/Tau Ceti Flame Arrestors

    no adapters for yamaha, I can supply mikuni iseries adapters (sxr) for additional cost
