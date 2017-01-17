|
Top Dog
Blowsion/Tau Ceti Flame Arrestors
Orange set of Blowsion/Tau Ceti flame arrestors. Got these for a build and have since parted it out.
They are in excellent condition.
$60 shipped for both
Re: Blowsion/Tau Ceti Flame Arrestors
do you have the adapters to mount on a set of Yamaha dual 38's?
Top Dog
Re: Blowsion/Tau Ceti Flame Arrestors
no adapters for yamaha, I can supply mikuni iseries adapters (sxr) for additional cost
