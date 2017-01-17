Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Blowsion/Tau Ceti Flame Arrestors #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,303 Blowsion/Tau Ceti Flame Arrestors Orange set of Blowsion/Tau Ceti flame arrestors. Got these for a build and have since parted it out.



They are in excellent condition.



$60 shipped for both





20170117_074147.jpg

do you have the adapters to mount on a set of Yamaha dual 38's?

no adapters for yamaha, I can supply mikuni iseries adapters (sxr) for additional cost

