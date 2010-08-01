|
Water line connections help
I didn't pull the motor but I've got it back in the ski after putting on a new Exhaust manifold. I need help with some hose connections, I need to know if someone has pics or a little clearer explanation of the hose connections on the bottom of the exhaust manifold and back to the rear on the exhaust and around the turbo? I will try to get pics of what I have tonight and take it from there. I also need to know if I should put some oil in the spark plug holes and crank it a little with the plugs out, maybe a rag over the holes or is that overkill, this motor was pulled out about 2 months ago so it's been setting with no oil in it. I poured oil into the oil lines when I connected those back up.
Banjomaniac
