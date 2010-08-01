|
So, Ive had a 750sxi forever. Sold it and purchased an SXR.
Ive never owned an SXR before. I have been going through everything on the ski...just to make sure all is perfect for Spring.
Carb question....between the carbs and the intake manifold, there is a spacer. Looks to be about 3/16". Is this needed? Can I grind the locater pins down, shorten the carb bolts and do away with these spacers?
Impeller question....stock pump and impeller was pretty much toast. Rather than rebuild, I bought a new Solas complete pump, nozzle, steering nozzle setup. It doesnt come with the impeller. I dont even know where to start with the impeller pitch? The ski will have a Factory B pipe, ADA head 175psi, Blowsion F/A's, lightened flywheel, all driving the Solas pump. I would love all bottom and midrange thrust...I could care less about top speed. The Solas exit nozzle is boreable to 83-84mm. With that in mind, where should I start with pitch/nozzle diameter?
