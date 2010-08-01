Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: A few SXR800 questions #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,579 A few SXR800 questions So, Ive had a 750sxi forever. Sold it and purchased an SXR.

Ive never owned an SXR before. I have been going through everything on the ski...just to make sure all is perfect for Spring.

Carb question....between the carbs and the intake manifold, there is a spacer. Looks to be about 3/16". Is this needed? Can I grind the locater pins down, shorten the carb bolts and do away with these spacers?

Impeller question....stock pump and impeller was pretty much toast. Rather than rebuild, I bought a new Solas complete pump, nozzle, steering nozzle setup. It doesnt come with the impeller. I dont even know where to start with the impeller pitch? The ski will have a Factory B pipe, ADA head 175psi, Blowsion F/A's, lightened flywheel, all driving the Solas pump. I would love all bottom and midrange thrust...I could care less about top speed. The Solas exit nozzle is boreable to 83-84mm. With that in mind, where should I start with pitch/nozzle diameter?



Reno KTM

DirtTricks

Reno / Tahoe Watercraft Connection

Hunt & Sons / VP Racing Fuels

Garate Enterprises (The Powder Man)

On the Mark Construction, Reno NV Thanks 2017 sponsors....Reno KTMDirtTricksReno / Tahoe Watercraft ConnectionHunt & Sons / VP Racing FuelsGarate Enterprises (The Powder Man)On the Mark Construction, Reno NV Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules