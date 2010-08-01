Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Putting pump back on hull o'rings?? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Amelia Island, Florida Age 30 Posts 70 Putting pump back on hull o'rings?? Hey Bill I have a a question for you. I have been searching everywhere for the asnwer. I have a 99 Seadoo spx and I recently took my pump off and had to scrape all of the silicone off the pump and i noticed that it looks like there are three o'rings that are supposed to be there and I'm guessing that it why they used cicone because they did not have them. My questions are there supposed to o'rings there and if so what is the correct term for them so I can buy some. And do I still need to put silicone around the two bilge holes and the coolant/waterhole. Sorry this is so long just wanted to sure you know what I was explaining thank you very much Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

